Pleasant temperatures across Montana into the evening hours with upper 60s and 70s.
There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms into the evening hours, especially across southwest Montana.
High pressure is giving way to low pressure, which means unstable weather is coming back to the state.
A few showers and thunderstorms this evening and again tomorrow across southern and eastern Montana.
Some could be severe in the east, mainly tomorrow.
Then a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday into early Saturday.
Cooler Friday and Saturday and then warmer next week.
Some smoke will return to the state, but a mixed atmosphere will keep it tolerable.
There is, however, an air quality alert for Gallatin County where the air is unhealthy in the West Yellowstone area.
Lows in the 40s and 50s.
Highs in the 70s Thursday, the 60s and 70s Friday and Saturday and back to the 70s and 80s next week.