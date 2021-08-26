A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across central and eastern Montana through the evening.
They have been developing across central areas of the state into the evening hours.
A weak storm system is moving across the northern Rockies and plains.
It will spawn a few showers and storms across the state through the evening and again on Friday.
A few could be strong both days across the eastern half of the state.
Drier over the weekend, except on Saturday across northeast Montana.
An unsettled northwest flow will bring a few showers to the Glasgow area. Sunday will be beautiful.
Cooler Friday and Saturday and then warmer next week.
Lows in the 40s and 50s.
Highs in the 60s and lower 70s Friday and Saturday and the 70s and 80s next week.