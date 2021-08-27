Showers and thunderstorms are roaming across Montana through the evening.
There is a potential for some strong to severe storm, mainly across the far east.
Temperatures are quite cool, mainly in the 50s and 60s.
A cold front has ushered cooler air into Montana along with a few showers and thunderstorms.
Drier air will move into the region Saturday as high pressure builds into the region.
However, an unsettled northwest flow will bring a few showers to northeast Montana.
All of the state will have a beautiful and sunny Sunday.
A chance of showers the latter half of next week.
Warmer early week, then cooler. Lows in the 40s and 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s Saturday, the 70s and lower 80s Sunday and Monday, then lowering to the 60s and 70s by mid week.