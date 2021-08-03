Thick smoke covers central and western Montana where there is an air quality alert through early Wednesday.
This includes Missoula, Great Falls, Helena, Butte, Bozeman and Kalispell.
Unhealthy air exists in many areas.
There is a chance for a few showers and thundershowers this evening, mainly across eastern areas of the state.
Smoke continues to be a major issue across parts of Montana.
A weak wave of energy has brought a few showers to eastern areas of the state.
We will see an increasing chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, beginning Wednesday evening and continuing through Thursday and Friday.
The best chance of beneficial rainfall we be across southwest Montana, especially in the Bozeman area, similar to the last storm system.
Hot weather continuing through Thursday.
A cold front will usher cooler air into the region Friday through the weekend with temperatures falling below normal.
That won't last long as warmer temperatures are expected by the middle of August. Lows in the 50s and 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s and 90s Wednesday and Thursday, falling to the 80s Friday and the 70s west and 80s east this weekend.
Highs warming back to the 80s to around 90 next week.