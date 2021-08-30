It has been a very warm day across Montana.
Highs have been in the 80s to around 90.
Temperatures will fall through the 80s to the 70s this evening, making for a very nice summer night.
The weather will be nice as we end August and begin September this week.
A mostly dry cold front will cool temperatures the rest of the week before rebounding and getting warmer this weekend.
Gusty winds Tuesday and Wednesday 25 to 40 mph.
Lows in the 40s and 50s.
Highs cooling to the upper 60s and 70s the rest of this week, then rising back to the 70s and 80s over the weekend.