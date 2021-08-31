A dry cold front is moving across the state.
In advance of it temperatures have warmed into the upper 80s to lower 90s while 70s to low 80s behind it.
Gusty winds are also occurring, with a gust nearing 40 mph late this afternoon.
The front will bring very pleasant temperatures to Montana through the week, with somewhat warmer weather this weekend.
Gusty winds again Wednesday afternoon.
Lows in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, then the 40s and 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s Wednesday through Friday, then the 70s and 80s this weekend.
Highs will drop back to the upper 60s and 70s next week.