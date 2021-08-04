Heyka's Highs & Lows

Air quality is poor across Montana due to smoke. 

An air quality alert statewide through early Thursday. 

There is a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. 

Temperatures will cool through the 80s and 70s. Unhealthy air continues to plague Montana with only some improvement possible. 

A cold front may alter winds and smoke on Friday night and early Saturday.

In advance of front, a few showers and thunderstorms statewide through Friday.  Cooler Friday and especially over the weekend. 

Hot weather returns by the middle of next week. 

Lows in the 50s and 60s.  Highs Thursday in the upper 80s and 90s, cooling to the 80s west and lower 90s east Friday. 

Highs will continue to cool to the 70s and lower 80s early next week and then warming back to the upper 80s and 90s by Wednesday of next week.

