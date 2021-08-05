There is a chance of a few strong thunderstorms across mainly west central and southwest Montana.
Radar has been showing most of it along and south of I-90.
Gusty winds and lightning strikes are the main impacts.
Temperatures will fall from the 80s through the 70s to the 60s near thunderstorms.
A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible through Friday.
Best chances will be across southwest Montana.
Gusty winds and lightning will bring a high fire danger to west central, central and southwest Montana.
A fire weather warning through midnight in forested areas around Missoula, Helena, Great Falls, Butte and Bozeman.
A cold front will usher cooler air into the region this weekend.
A trough of low pressure will bring a decent chance of beneficial rain Sunday to most of the state.
The cooling trend will end next week with a return to hot temperatures by Wednesday.
Air quality is an issued, with an air quality alert through Friday morning for northwest and central Montana, including the Helena and Kalispell areas.
Lows in the 50s and 60s.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s Friday, cooling to the upper 70s and 80s Saturday, further cooling to the 70s Monday.
Highs will warm back to the 80s and 90s mid week next week.