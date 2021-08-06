Smoke continues to be an issue, mainly across northwest Montana where there is an air quality alert.
A few showers and thunderstorms are south of I-90, especially in southern Beaverhead, Madison and Gallatin Counties.
Big changes will occur this weekend.
Two cold fronts will move through the region, the first cooling temperatures across far western Montana while it remains hot in the east Saturday.
The second front will be strong, with much cooler air west of the divide on Sunday and statewide Monday.
A good chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday in western and central Montana and in the east Sunday night.
Enjoy the cooler weather as it will get hot again later next week.
Lows in the 50s and 60s through Saturday, then the 40s and 50s Sunday and early next week, warming back to the 50s and 60s mid-week.
Highs Saturday in the upper 70s and 80s west to the 90s east.
Highs in the 60s Sunday west of the divide, 70s and 80s central and the lower 90s far northeast.
Highs in the 70s statewide Monday, the 80s by Wednesday and the 80s and 90s late week.