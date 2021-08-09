Temperatures have been below normal today across Montana, with 60s and 70s. We should be in the 80s.
A storm system is exiting the northeast part of the state with showers ending there. Winds have been gusty, especially across central and eastern parts of the state.
A storm system is moving out of the state and north into Canada. An unsettled northwest flow will bring clouds to mainly central and eastern areas of the state.
A brief shower is possible across the far northeast Tuesday. Otherwise, high pressure will build into the state.
That means a warming trend along with breezy conditions.
There is a fire weather warning Tuesday afternoon and evening across south central and southeast Montana, including the Billings and Miles City areas. Winds up to 30 mph with humidity levels down to 9 to 14 percent.
That will bring extreme fire danger to the region. A wind advisory Tuesday afternoon and evening for Fort Peck Lake in the northeast. Winds gusting up to 40 mph.
Lows in the 50s and 60s. Highs warming to the 80s to lower 90s Tuesday, further warming to the 90s by late week and the weekend. Highs fall back to the 80s on Monday of next week.