Extremely strong winds roared across north central and central Montana, with gusts in excess of 100 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front.
Elsewhere, gusts have been in excess of 50 mph across most of central Montana.
A high wind warning into the evening hours from the Rocky Mountain Front east to Great Falls, Lewistown, Cut Bank and Havre with an advisory for Fort Peck Lake in northeast parts of the state.
Winds will gradually diminish later tonight.
A fire weather warning for central and north central Montana until 9 p.m., including the Great Falls, Lewistown and Cut Bank area.
Extreme fire danger will exist with strong winds and low humidity levels.
A strong westerly flow and mountain waves of wind will continue to bring strong winds to areas along and east of the divide into the evening hours.
While the winds diminish in some areas, they will continue to be strong along the front.
Temperatures will remain above normal although cool a bit in the days ahead.
All-time record highs for December occurred today in Missoula, Glasgow and Kalispell.
Highs were in the 60s to lower 70s.
We should be in the 30s in early December.
A storm system is expected to develop over the state late Friday and Saturday.
Models are inconsistent on it, so there is just a chance of rain and snow across the northern half of the state.
Some accumulations are possible along the Canadian border.
A stronger storm system will bring a better chance of rain and snow Monday to most of the state.
Colder temperatures for next week, although still at or slightly above normal.
Lows in the 40s to around 50 central and west to the 30s northeast.
Lows will cool to the 20s and 30s by the weekend and the single digits and 10s northeast and 10s and 20s elsewhere next week.
Highs in the 50s Thursday, the 40s Friday and the 30s and 40s this weekend and early next week. Possibly colder weather later next week.