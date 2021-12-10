High wind warning tonight and Saturday for the Rocky Mountain Front east and south to the Great Falls and Livingston areas.
Winds gusting to 80 mph along the front and up to 65 mph elsewhere.
Temperatures will be dropping from the 30s to the 20s this evening with lows in the single digits northeast to the 10s and 20s elsewhere.
A high wind event and heavy snow event will take place this weekend across Montana.
A winter storm warning through the weekend for Glacier Park west to the Kootenai Cabinet area south to Lookout Pass.
Snowfall of 5 to 19 inches in the mountains and 1 to 5 inches in the valleys.
Winter weather advisory for the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains north to the Seeley Lake and Potomac areas.
Snowfall of 3 to 12 inches.
A mix of rain and snow will be possible in the valleys west of the divide.
East of the divide, snow will be confined to the Little and Big Belt Mountains, Big Sky, West Yellowstone and Yellowstone National Park where heavy snow will be possible.
Winds will be strong across central and parts of eastern Montana.
Milder air will be moving into the state this weekend as temperatures will be above normal.
Lows in the single digits northeast and the 10s and 20s elsewhere, warming to the 20s and 30s Sunday and early next week before falling again by mid-week.
Highs in the 30s and lower 40s this weekend and early next week, falling to the 20s and 30s by mid-week.