Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Wintry mix expected around sunset and evening commute. Then a break overnight followed by snow returning for the morning commute. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&