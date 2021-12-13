Temperatures were in the 30s and 40s across Montana.
Radar shows snow mainly confined to parts of western Montana.
A winter weather advisory through Tuesday morning for all of western Montana, including the Missoula, Butte and Kalispell areas.
Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches in the valleys and 3 to 7 inches in the mountains.
An advisory for central and southwest Montana, including Bozeman, Helena, Great Falls and Lewistown.
An inch or two in the lower elevations with up to 5 inches in the mountains.
A very active weather pattern is expected this week across Montana, with most of the snow concentrated across western and parts of central Montana.
One storm system through early Wednesday with another Thursday into Friday.
An arctic front will also bring colder air to the state, especially the latter half of the week.
Lows in the 10s and 20s through mid-week, falling to the single digits and 10s later this week and weekend.
Highs in the 30s and 40s Tuesday, falling to the 20s and 30s mid-week.
Highs will drop to the 10s and 20s by early next week.