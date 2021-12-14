Snow fell across western and southern Montana today, with up to 8 inches in West Yellowstone.
A winter weather advisory through early evening from the Rocky Mountain Front and Lolo Pass south and east to the Butte area.
The advisory will continue until 5 a.m. from Great Falls and Lewistown south to Bozeman.
Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches, with the heavier being south of Great Falls.
A winter storm warning until 5 a.m. for areas above 6,500 feet in southwest Montana, including Gallatin, Beaverhead and Madison Counties.
Snowfall of 3 to 12 inches there.
Temperatures are much cold north of a cold front with 10s and 20s central and north central Montana.
Temperatures were in the 30s, 40s and even lower 50s south of the front.
A storm system will bring snow to Montana tonight and early Wednesday, with the heavier and more widespread snow shifting from southwest Montana to the northeast areas around Glasgow.
Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches, finally, across drought ravaged northeast Montana.
A break Wednesday before another storm system moves into western and central Montana.
Accumulations will once again be likely.
Yet another storm system will bring more snow this weekend, so chances of a white Christmas continue to grow.
Arctic air will stay entrenched across northeast Montana, but not quite make it west of the divide.
Lows in the single digits north central to the 10s to around 20 elsewhere.
Highs in the 10s along the northern border tomorrow to the 20s elsewhere.
Highs will warm back to the 20s and 30s Thursday and remain there through early next week.
The coldest temperatures will remain across the northeast.