Temperatures varied from the 10s across northeast Montana to the 20s and lower 30s elsewhere.
Snow was exiting the northeast parts of the state.
For those going to MSU's playoff game Saturday, pretty nice weather considering the time of the year.
Temperatures in the low to mid 30s with south winds generally under 10 mph.
Wintery weather is expected through Friday across Montana.
A storm system will bring snow to the western areas of the state Thursday, spreading into central and eastern areas Thursday night and early Friday.
A winter weather advisory Thursday night and Friday morning for northwest Montana, around Kalispell, east into central Montana, around Great Falls and Lewistown.
Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches in the lower elevations with 3 to 6 inches in the mountains.
An arctic front will meander back and forth across central Montana.
That means the northeast, around Glasgow, will remain frigid through Friday.
Great Falls will be the dividing line with varying temperatures whereas the arctic air does not make it to Missoula or Butte.
A wind chill advisory for central and northeast Montana, including Great Falls, Havre and Lewistown Thursday night and Friday.
Wind chills down to 30 below zero.
Northeast Montana: Lows below zero with highs in the single digits and 10s.
Central Montana: Lows in the single digits and 10s with highs down to the 10s Friday rebounding to the 30s to around 40 Saturday.
Western Montana: Lows in the 10s and 20s. Highs upper 20s and 30s.
All areas will see highs in the 30s by early next week.