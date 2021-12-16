A winter weather advisory covers all of ABC Fox Montana through Friday morning.
Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches in the lower elevations and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains.
A wind chill advisory for central and north central Montana until noon Friday.
This includes the Great Falls, Lewistown, Havre and Cut Bank areas.
Wind chills down to 35 below zero.
The weather for MSU's playoff game on Saturday, however, is looking good.
Temperatures will warm from the upper 20s to lower 30s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Winds southerly less than 10 mph.
Another storm system will bring snow to western Montana this evening, spreading east to central and eastern Montana tonight and early Friday.
Some accumulations are possible.
An arctic cold front will move into central Montana.
Brutal cold will overspread central, north central and northeast Montana.
The arctic air will NOT make it far enough south and west to impact places such as Missoula, Butte and Dillon.
More periodic snow across the western half of the state this weekend.
Northeast and Central Montana: Lows in the 10s below zero with highs in the single digits above and below zero through Friday.
Western and southwest Montana: Lows in the single digits and 10s and highs in the 20s to lower 30s.
All areas will warm back to the 30s and lower 40s this weekend and early next week before getting colder again.