A wind chill advisory tonight for northern Montana from Cut Bank to Glasgow, south to Miles City.
Brutal wind chills of 30 below zero.
Temperatures are in the single digits and lower 10s east of the divide to the 20s to around 30 west of the divide.
Wind chills are below zero from Cut Bank and Great Falls east to the North Dakota border.
The weather still looks good for the MSU playoff game on Saturday.
Temperatures will warm from the upper 20s to lower 30s with light south winds.
The brutal cold will eventually end east of the divide and milder weather will overspread Montana this weekend.
This is in advance of a very strong storm system and stream of moisture that will bring a winter storm to northwest Montana.
Winter storm warnings and watches cover northwest Montana, from Glacier Park to the Kootenai Cabinet area of northwest Montana south to Lookout Pass.
Snowfall of 3 to 7 inches of snow in the valleys and 7 to 13 inches in the mountains, with up to two feet by Monday.
Elsewhere, snow will also fall from west central Montana around Missoula into central areas.
Lows well below zero along the Canadian border into central and eastern Montana with 10s above zero west of the divide.
Highs in the 20s and 30s Saturday with 30s to around 40 early next week.
Arctic air will return to northeast Montana later next week with highs back to the 10s and 20s northeast to the 20s and 30s elsewhere.