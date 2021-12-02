Temperatures late today were in the upper 40s and lower 50s west and northeast to the 50s to lower 60s central and southwest Montana.
Two big games are coming up.
It looks like good weather as the Griz host Eastern Washington Friday evening.
Temperatures will be dropping from the lower 40s to upper 30s.
Light northwest winds.
Saturday, the Bobcats host University of Tennessee Martin.
Wind will be a major factor as gusts will possibly exceed 50 mph with sustained winds in the 20s.
Mild with temperatures in the lower 50s game time at 2 p.m. lower quickly into the 40s after sunset.
The three-day outlook calls for an increasing chance of snow or a mix, especially across northern and western Montana.
Colder weather is also expected.
A major change will finally occur through the weekend and next week.
Low pressure will form over Montana late Friday and move across the state.
Snow will develop across the northern half of the state Friday night and on the back side of the low the snow or mix will over spread western Montana.
A winter storm watch is posted for Friday night and Saturday across northeast Montana, mainly north of the Missouri River, and along the Northern Rocky Mountain Front.
Snowfall of up to 5 inches in northeast Montana with 2 to 8 inches along the Front.
Up to 15" in the higher elevations of Glacier Park.
Winds will be strong Saturday across southwest Montana.
A high wind watch there, including the Bozeman, Ennis and Dillon areas. Winds in excess of 50 mph.
There is another chance of snow Monday and mid-week next week.
The change also includes colder temperatures, with temperatures going from above normal now to below normal next week.
Record highs today included 60 in Missoula, 58 in Kalispell and 56 in Butte.
Lows in the 20s and 30s through the weekend, dropping to the 10s and 20s early next week and single digits and 10s by the middle of the week.
Highs in the 40s Friday, the 30s and 40s this weekend, except the 50s in southwest Montana on Saturday.
Highs will drop to the 20s and 30s next week.