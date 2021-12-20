Winter weather advisories have been extended through Tuesday morning from Missoula to Butte, across central Montana around Lewistown to Livingston and in the northeast east of Glasgow.
Radar shows widespread light snow from western Montana to the northeast.
A continuous stream of moisture is resulting in widespread snow across a large part of Montana.
The snow will gradually end from north to south tonight.
Partial clearing will bring locally dense fog to northwest Montana from Kalispell north to the border.
A break from the snow Tuesday.
However, the active pattern returns to western Montana periodically Thursday through the holiday weekend.
In fact, as an arctic front stalls across west-central Montana this week, moisture will overrun it, thus bringing a possible major winter storm.
Most of the snow stays along and west of the divide.
Models indicate some very cold temperatures by the weekend and next week as arctic air gets entrenched across the state.
Lows in below zero along the Canadian border, the 10s and 20s central Montana to the 20s to around 30 west-central and southwest.
Lows in the 10s and 20s mid-week, falling below zero statewide by the weekend and next week.
Highs in the 20s northeast on Tuesday to the 30s to lower 40s elsewhere.
More of the same Wednesday with milder temperatures across the northeast.
Highs will drop to the 10s and 20s by the weekend and single digits and 10s by early next week.