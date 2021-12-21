Temperatures varied depending on snow cover and where arctic air was still entrenched, such as the northeast.
Temperatures were in the 10s there, the 20s in northwest Montana, 30s west-central and north-central to the balmy 40s from central into the southwest and south-central.
Skies were partly to mostly cloudy.
Temperatures will slowly drop this evening.
Arctic air will slowly erode across northeast Montana tonight and tomorrow with relatively mild temperatures statewide.
Snow cover will impact temperatures.
A moist Pacific flow will keep snow chances in northwest Montana tonight and northwest and west-central Montana on Wednesday.
A stronger storm system will bring a better chance of snow along and west of the divide and in southwest Montana, including West Yellowstone and Big Sky along with the Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains and the Little and Big Belt Mountains Thursday through the weekend.
A major winter storm is possible this holiday weekend west of the divide around Missoula and Kalispell.
Arctic air will invade the state in a series of cold fronts.
Light snow will accompany it across central and eastern Montana, including Great Falls and Glasgow.
Heavy snow, however, is not expected.
The coldest air of the season is expected next week.
Lows in the single digits northeast, and 10s and 20s elsewhere, although lower 30s across parts of central Montana.
Highs Wednesday in the 30s and 40s, although 20s northeast.
Highs will begin dropping to the 20s and 30s Friday and Christmas Day, further falling to the single digits and 10s early next week.
In fact, by mid-week highs may not reach above zero in the east.
Lows statewide will drop below zero with brutal cold expected.