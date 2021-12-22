It has been a mild day across most of Montana with temperatures warming to the 30s and 40s, with the exception being Glasgow where it stayed in the 20s.
Winds have been gusty from Cut Bank and Great Falls south to Livingston.
Another storm system moves into western Montana tonight.
A winter weather advisory through early Thursday for northwest Montana, from Glacier Park west to the Kootenai Cabinet area south to Lookout Pass the Seeley Lake area.
This includes the Flathead and Mission Valleys.
Snowfall of 3 to 8 inches in the mountains with a trace up to an inch or two in the Kalispell area along with a chance of freezing drizzle.
A winter weather advisory through early Friday for the passes of southwest Montana above 6500 feet.
This would include Monida and Bozeman Passes along with the West Yellowstone area.
Snowfall of 4 to 12 inches.
A winter storm warning for the Absaroka and Beartooth Mountain along with Yellowstone Park.
Snowfall of 5 to 10 inches from the north entrance to the park to Old Faithful. O
ne to two feet in the higher elevations.
A very active weather pattern is expected through the holiday weekend followed by brutal cold next week across Montana.
Advisories and warnings cover western and southwest Montana through early Friday for snow or a mix in the valleys. Periodic snow statewide Friday through the weekend.
Most areas will see some accumulations, with the heaviest along and west of the divide and in southwest Montana.
What about a Christmas snow? Best chance of seeing snow on Christmas Eve Day will be in Billings, Miles City and Kalispell.
The best chance Christmas Eve will be Glasgow, Kalispell and Great Falls.
And the best chance for Christmas Day will be Missoula, Kalispell and Lewistown.
Winds will also be a factor.
A wind advisory for the Livingston area and Beartooth foothills and a high wind watch for the Buffalo area of northeast Wyoming.
Gusts up to 65 mph.
Temperatures will remain milder than normal one more day before much colder air invades the state.
Arctic air will initially stay across northeast and north central Montana Friday and Saturday before creeping south and west later in the weekend and next week.
By early next week, some areas will stay below zero night and day, especially northeast Montana.
Lows tonight in the 10s far northeast, the 20s elsewhere except lower 30s where it will be windy, from Great Falls to Livingston.
Highs tomorrow in the 30s and 40s.
Lows drop to the 10s and 20s Friday, the single digits and 20s Saturday, the single digits above and below zero Sunday and well below zero statewide next week.
Highs drop to the 20s and 30s Friday, the 10s and 20s Saturday except still in the 30s southwest.
Highs drop to the single digits above and below zero statewide next week.