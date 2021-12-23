Temperatures were above normal across Montana today, with 30s and 40s.
Winds were gusty statewide, especially along and east of the divide with sustained winds up to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.
A winter weather advisory until 11 pm for all elevations west of the divide, including Missoula, Butte and Kalispell.
Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches in the valley with 3 to 9 inches in the mountains.
An advisory continues for the southwest passes with up to a foot possible.
And a winter storm warning continues from the Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains south into Yellowstone Park.
Snowfall of one to two feet.
A strong cold front will bring gusty winds and a shot of rain and snow as it crosses the state tonight.
The heaviest snow will be across western Montana.
Mainly mountain snow Friday and Saturday and then a storm system will bring widespread snow to the entire state Sunday into Monday.
Arctic air will invade north-central, central and northeast Montana this weekend with sub-zero wind chills, including Havre, Great Falls, Lewistown and Glasgow.
The cold air will creep south and west, finally impacting the entire state by late Sunday and next week.
Lows tonight in the 10s and 20s, except single digits along the Canadian border.
Lows will drop to the single digits and 10s by Saturday and the single digits above and below zero by early next week.
By mid-week parts of northeast Montana will have lows in the 20s below zero and wind chills nearing 50 below zero.
Highs in the 10s along the border, 20s central and 30s southern and western Montana Friday.
Highs will drop to the 10s and 20s Saturday, except the lower 30s around Missoula.
Highs drop further to the single digits above and below zero next week central and east with 10s west of the divide.