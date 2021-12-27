Temperatures were brutally cold across Montana, especially across the central and eastern areas where it is well below zero.
Temperatures are in the single digits and lower 10s elsewhere, mainly west of the divide and in southwest Montana.
A wind chill warning through tomorrow along the Canadian border from Cut Bank to Glasgow.
Wind chills down to 50 below zero.
A wind chill advisory from Great Falls and Helena east to Glendive and south to the Miles City area.
Wind chills down to 35 below zero.
Wind chills are currently in the 20s to lower 30s below zero along the Canadian border.
Arctic air is entrenched across Montana, with the most brutal conditions east of the divide, including Billings, Great Falls, Bozeman, Helena and Glasgow.
Wind chill warnings and advisories continue through Tuesday.
Lingering snow showers in the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys east to Helena.
These should diminish this evening.
Pacific moisture will move into western Montana west of the divide on Tuesday, bringing a chance of snow showers.
Snow showers are also possible in the Little and Big Belt Mountains and southwest Montana around West Yellowstone and Big Sky.
A stronger storm system will bring another round of light snow to western and southern Montana Wednesday and Thursday, including the Billings and Missoula areas.
Accumulations will be light, with a trace up to an inch or two in the lower elevations and up to five inches in the mountains.
Another chance of light snow Sunday and Monday.
Arctic high pressure will bring another surge of arctic air into the state, with some areas colder Wednesday than Tuesday! Some relief will come this weekend into early next week, but over-all temperatures are expected to remain well below normal with above north precipitation the first few days of 2022.
Lows tonight in the 10s and 20s below zero across central and eastern Montana with zero to a few degrees below zero across the far west.
Highs tomorrow remaining below zero from Havre to Glasgow, with single digits and lower 10s across southern and western Montana.
Similar temperatures are expected through the week with some areas east of the divide colder with the reinforcing shot of arctic air.
Temperatures may finally start to recover later this weekend and early next week.
Highs will be in the 20s to lower 30s Sunday and Monday.