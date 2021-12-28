A weather authority alert has been extended through early Thursday for central and eastern Montana.
A wind chill warning until 6 am Thursday from Cut Bank to Glasgow north to the Canadian border.
Wind chills down to 50 below zero.
A wind chill advisory until 6 am Thursday from West Glacier, Great Falls and Helena east to Glendive and south to the Miles City area.
Wind chills down to 35 below zero.
Actual temperatures are below zero across northeast Montana to the single digits and 10s elsewhere and as "mild" as 20 in the Missoula area west of the divide.
Winds range from calm up to 15 miles per hour with wind chills in the 20s and low 30s below zero across north-central and northeast Montana.
Radar shows areas of snow near Missoula east across the border to the Great Falls and Lewistown areas.
A winter weather advisory until 11 am Wednesday for west central and parts of northwest Montana.
This includes the Missoula, Polson, Kalispell and Hamilton areas.
Snowfall of 1 to 5 inches.
Another reinforcing shot of arctic air will move into the state tonight and Wednesday, bringing more brutal conditions, especially east of the divide.
Another reinforcing shot of arctic air arrives Friday, so temperatures will remain well below the normal.
A storm system will bring snow to western and parts of central Montana through early Wednesday.
Accumulations are likely, but it is not a major storm. Another storm system will bring snow to parts of western and southwest Montana Sunday and Monday of next week.
There will be some recovery of temperatures early next week which means more tolerable conditions.
However, overall temperatures are expected to be well below normal well into January with above-normal precipitation, which means more snow.
Lows tonight in the 20s below zero north-central and northeast, including the Great Falls and Glasgow area.
Below zero in most areas east of the divide, including Billings.
Lows in the single digits below and above zero west of the divide, including Missoula and Kalispell.
Highs Wednesday staying below zero from Great Falls to Miles City north to the border with single digits and 10s elsewhere.
Highs moderate a bit Thursday before plummeting again Friday.
Highs will finally rise to the 20s and 30s Sunday and Monday before falling again thereafter.