A weather authority alert through tonight for north central, central and northeast Montana.
A wind chill warning from Cut Bank to Glasgow north to the Canadian border.
Wind chills as low as 45 below zero.
A wind chill advisory from Great Falls and Helena east to the Glendive area.
Wind chills down to 30 below zero.
Actual temperatures are below zero from Great Falls to the North Dakota border north to the Canadian border.
They rise to the single digits around Billings to the 10s west of the divide around Missoula.
Winds are under 10 mph.
But wind chills are still in the 20s below zero across the north central and northeast.
A winter weather advisory for the Lower Clark Fork area west of Missoula Thursday into Friday where 1 to 3 inches are possible.
That includes Lookout Pass.
Advisories for another inch of snow with blowing and drifting existing snow along the Rocky Mountain Front.
And an advisory for Yellowstone National Park.
Snowfall of 5 to 10 inches in the southwest Mountains with lighter amounts elsewhere.
Radar shows snow in the Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains.
Another surge of arctic air has made its way into Montana.
Increasing clouds west tonight with clear to partly cloudy skies elsewhere.
Another storm system will bring light snow to western Montana Thursday moving into parts of southcentral Montana Thursday night.
Accumulations will be light, with a trace up to an inch or two in the lower elevations of central and western Montana.
The exception will be west of Missoula along the Idaho border.
Temperatures rebound slightly Thursday before another surge of arctic air moves into the northern Rockies and plains on Friday.
2022 will begin frigid.
Moderating temperatures early next week before the cold air returns mid-week.
A chance of snow, mainly across western Montana.
Lows tonight in the 20s below zero northeast, 10s below central, single digits below southcentral and southwest to a few degrees above zero west of the divide.
Highs tomorrow in the single digits above northeast, 10s central and the lower 20s west.
Highs drop back below zero Friday central and east with single digits and lower 10s above west.
Highs will then warm back to the 20s and 30s early next week before falling mid-week.