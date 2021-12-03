The forecast for the Griz game this evening is pretty amazing considering it's December in the northern Rockies.
Temperatures will be in the lower 40s, possibly falling into the upper 30s by the end of the game.
Winds will be light out of the northwest.
For the Bobcat playoff game Saturday, good and bad.
The good is that it will be an incredibly mild day for December with temperatures in the lower 50s.
The bad news is strong winds are expected with sustained winds into the 20s mph with gusts exceeding 50 mph.
A winter storm is expected to develop over Montana this weekend.
Lows pressure will track from southwest to northeast across the state.
Areas north and west of the low will receive the most snow late tonight through Saturday night.
A winter storm warning for northeast Montana, generally along and north of Highway #2 and the Missouri River. Snowfall up to 7 inches.
A winter weather advisory from northwest Montana around Kalispell east through the High Line to the Glasgow area. Snowfall of 1 to 5 inches in these areas.
Farther south, a mix of rain and snow for the Mission and Missoula Valleys Saturday east to the Great Falls area.
A break Sunday with much colder weather across eastern Montana as arctic air begins moving into that part of the state.
Another storm system will bring more snow to the state Monday and across western Montana Wednesday and Thursday.
So, a major shift to colder and snowy weather for the northern Rockies and plains.
Lows tonight in the 20s central and east to the 30s west and southwest.
Lows dropping to the 10s and 20s early next week and even the single digits above and below zero across the northeast near the North Dakota and Canadian borders.
Highs Saturday in the 30s northern third of the state to the 40s west and 50s southwest around Bozeman.
Highs in the 20s east and the 30s west Sunday with highs remaining in the 20s and 30s next week.