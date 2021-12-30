Brutal wind chills continue across parts of central and eastern Montana.
Thus, wind chill warnings have been extended until 11 am Saturday for far northeast Montana around Glasgow where wind chills will drop to 55 below zero.
A wind chill advisory has been extended until Saturday morning for central and southeast Montana, including the Great Falls and Miles City areas where wind chills may drop to 35 below zero.
Actual temperatures range from below zero across the northeast to the single digits central and 10s to lower 20s west.
Wind chills currently are in the 20s below zero northeast to the single digits above and below central and south-central to the 10s southwest.
Winter weather advisories tonight and early Friday for south-central Montana, including the Billings area, the West Glacier region of northwest Montana and the Lower Clark Fork area west of Missoula, which includes Lookout Pass.
Snowfall of one to three inches.
Frigid temperatures continue to grip Montana this Thursday evening.
An area of low pressure will bring increasing snow to west-central, southwest and southcentral Montana overnight.
Accumulations are likely.
High pressure will quickly end the snow early Friday making way for dry and clear conditions for New Year's Eve but also extreme cold and it ushers even colder air into the state.
A brief respite from the intense cold is likely by Sunday and Monday with a brief warming trend.
The more tolerable temperatures won't last long as more arctic air will invade the state next week.
It appears more snow is possible daily next week, especially across the western third of the state.
Lows tonight in the 20s below zero northeast to the single digits below central and southcentral, including Billings and Great Falls to the single digits above zero west, including Missoula.
Highs Friday below zero from Cut Bank to Great Falls southeast to Billings north and east to the border.
Highs in the single digits and 10s southwest, including Bozeman, and west of the divide.
Lows will stay above zero statewide by Monday, only to fall again mid-week.
Highs will briefly warm into the 30s Sunday and Monday before plummeting again by the middle of next week