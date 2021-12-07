Temperatures today ranged from the 30s and 40s across central and western Montana to the single digits and 10s to the east of a stalled arctic front across northeast Montana.
Skies are partly to mostly cloudy.
A winter weather advisory is from 1-11 a.m. Wednesday for northwest Montana, including the Mission and Flathead Valleys.
Freezing rain and snow will occur here with an inch or two of snow along with a glaze of ice.
Temperatures will drop back to the 20s central and west and the single digits northeast.
Another storm system will enter Montana late tonight and Wednesday.
A stalled front will become a warm front and move back northeast, bringing milder air to northeast Montana.
As moisture moves into areas west of the divide.
Freezing rain and snow will develop late tonight west of the divide.
This will create treacherous travel conditions.
The storm system will bring gusty winds to the state, with a high wind warning along the Rocky Mountain Front where gusts will range from 60 to 75 mph.
Elsewhere, winds will gust up to 40 mph.
The unsettled weather pattern continues this weekend and next week west of the divide, with more snow expected.
Significant snow is expected next week.
Mainly dry central and east.
Lows in the single digits northeast, to the 20s and 30s elsewhere.
Highs tomorrow in the 40s statewide, falling back to the 20s and 30s late week through the weekend, with 30s to around 40 next week.