It has been a windy day across central and parts of eastern Montana.
A high wind warning continues until 8 p.m. for the Rocky Mountain Front and parts of central Montana, including the Great Falls area.
Winds have gusted to 98 mph near East Glacier and 48 mph in Great Falls. Winds will diminish during the night.
A cold front is ushering colder air into Montana.
It will bring lingering snow showers to western Montana, especially in the mountains, and lingering rain and snow showers in the valleys west of the divide.
A moist flow will continue to bring mainly mountain snow showers again on Thursday and Friday.
A stronger storm system will move into western Montana this weekend, with a better chance of valley snow and heavy mountain snow along and west of the divide, with some snow also for the mountains of central and southwest Montana, including the Little and Big Belt Mountains and around West Yellowstone and Big Sky.
Lows in the 10s and 20s, although a few single digits northeast and around Butte, warming to the 20s and 30s by the weekend.
Highs in the upper 20s and 30s Thursday, warming to the 30s and lower 40s over the weekend and early next week.
Models indicate much colder temperatures by Wednesday of next week.