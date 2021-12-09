We will have another wind event for central Montana and a snow event for northwest areas of the state.
In the short term, a moist Pacific flow will continue to bring mainly mountain snow along and west of the divide.
A winter weather advisory tonight for the "L" passes.
Three to 7 inches of snow for Lookout, Lolo and Lost Trail Passes.
Some minor accumulations will occur at lower elevations such as Missoula.
Snow and graupel showers are falling across west central Montana.
Mainly mountain snow across western and southwest Montana through Friday.
A robust storm system with a lot of moisture will bring heavy snow to the mountain of western Montana this weekend.
A winter storm watch is posted for Glacier Park west to the Cabinet and Kootenai area south to the northern Bitterroot Mountains.
Snowfall of 5 to 19 inches is expected.
Snowfall of 1 to 5 inches in the valleys of northwest Montana.
Winds will increase late Friday and Saturday.
A high wind warning along the Rocky Mountain Front.
Winds gusting up to 80 mph there.
A high wind watch for central and parts of southwest Montana, including Cascade and Madison Counties where winds will gust up to 60 mph.
The snow may finally move into central Montana briefly Monday.
More snow west of the divide next week.
Lows in the 10s and 20s, except the single digits across northeast Montana around Glasgow.
Lows in the 20s and 30s this weekend, falling again next week.
Highs in the upper 20s and 30s Friday, rising to the 30s to lower 40s this weekend and early next week.
Highs drop back to the 20s and 30s the latter half of next week.