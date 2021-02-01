It has been another mild winter day and evening across Montana with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures will fall to the 30s through the evening to lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Lows may drop to the upper 10s around Dillon in southwest Montana.
A storm system will move into Montana tonight and Tuesday, impacting mainly the western half of the state. Rain and mountain snow will develop across northwest Montana late tonight and continue across the west on Tuesday. Showers as far east as the Helena area.
A winter weather advisory for Raynolds, Bozeman and Targhee Passes across Madison and Gallatin Counties along with West Yellowstone and Big Sky. This is for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Snowfall of 5 to 10 inches above 6000 feet. Snowfall of 3 to 5 inches below 6000 feet.
Snowfall of 4 to 8 inches Tuesday at Lolo, Lost Trail and Lookout Passes with a trace up to 2 inches in the valleys and across the plains mid-week.
As arctic air moves into Montana Wednesday, behind the front snow may develop across central Montana, from Great Falls to the Lewistown area. The arctic air may not penetrate the divide.
Thus, by Friday and Saturday highs may stay around 0 in the far northeast corner of the state, including Glasgow, whereas staying in the relatively milder 30s west of the divide in Missoula and Kalispell. Mild Tuesday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Highs dropping to the 30s Wednesday.
By Saturday, highs around 0 around Glasgow, to the 10s in Great Falls but remaining in the 30s west of the divide around Missoula and Kalispell. Lows dropping to the 10s west off the divide, with single digits above and below zero across central and eastern Montana.
It appears temperatures may begin warming by early next week, especially across central and eastern areas that experience the arctic air.
