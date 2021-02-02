WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through early Wednesday for all passes across western Montana. Snowfall of 6 to 12 inches at the highest peaks and in Glacier National Park. Snowfall of 2 to 5 inches at the passes. Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches at places like Lincoln, Whitehall and Toston.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for northeast Montana Wednesday. Snowfall of an inch will be accompanied by strong winds and plummeting temperatures. Rain and snow are falling across the western third of the state.
Two arctic cold fronts will impact Montana through the weekend. The first one enters the state tomorrow, stalling from northwest Montana to the southwest. Much colder across central and eastern Montana while temperatures remain the same west of the divide.
Snow ending across western Montana tonight and southern areas early Wednesday.
A second, stronger cold front moves into the region Thursday night. The first front become a warm front and moves east but right behind it will be the arctic front. Yet again, the most severe cold will be across eastern Montana, with only slightly colder weather for the far west.
Another storm system will bring a chance of snow Friday into early Saturday. Significant accumulations are possible.
There will be a huge difference in temperatures the next week across the state. West of the divide, highs will be in the 30s in Missoula and Kalispell, falling to the 20s to around 30 Saturday. Lows in the 20s, dropping to the 10s and lower 20s by the weekend.
In the Helena, Great Falls, Butte and Bozeman areas, highs dropping to the 20s and 30s through Friday, falling to the 10s and lower 20s Saturday. Lows in the 10s and 20s, falling to the single digits below and above zero by Saturday.
In northeast Montana, around Glasgow and Glendive, brutal cold is expected. Highs dropping to the 20s Wednesday, the 10s Thursday and below zero by Saturday. Lows in the 10s, dropping to 10 to 20 below zero by Saturday. Wind chills will be a huge concern there.
