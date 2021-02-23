A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place until 11:00 p.m., for areas west of the divide, including Missoula, Butte, Polson, Hamilton and Kalispell. Snow bands are developing and may bring a trace up to three inches of snow to these areas. Radar is showing increasing snow showers and bands.
Otherwise, temperatures are in the upper 20s and 30s and will be falling through the 20s this evening.
A cold front moved through the state last night. Temperatures are colder today and slightly below normal.
An unsettled and moist northwest flow is setting the stages for snow bands across western Montana, especially the I-90 corridor in the Missoula area. Snow accumulations are possible.
Yet another high wind event is expected Wednesday night and Thursday across north central and central Montana. This including Great Falls, Choteau and Browning. Winds gusting to 70 mph.
Another storm system may bring more snow Thursday and Friday. Highs Wednesday in the upper 20s and 30s. In the 30s Thursday and Friday, then colder Saturday with highs back to the 20s and lower 30s. Highs will warm to the 30s to around 40 early next week. Lows mainly in the 10s and 20s area wide.