A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Thursday and Friday for Glacier Park and the Kootenai-Cabinet and Lower Clark Fork areas west of Kalispell and Missoula. Snowfall of up to a foot at Lookout Pass with two to five inches in the lower elevations. Minor accumulations are expected in the major valleys west of the divide.
An AVALANCHE WARNING through early Thursday for the Bitterroot, southern Mission and Swan Ranges and the Rattlesnake area of west central Montana.
A HIGH WIND WARNING Thursday for the Rocky Mountain Front south and east to Helena and Great Falls. Winds up to 50 mph, with a few higher gusts along the front.
A surge of Pacific moisture will move into western Montana Thursday and Friday, bringing heavy mountain snow and some snow to the valleys, especially near the Idaho border. There will be a chance for a rain or snow shower in the central and eastern areas of the state.
A cold front will then usher colder air into the region by Saturday.
Mostly dry and milder weather next week as we enter the month of March. Lows in the 10s and 20s through Saturday with highs in the 30s to around 40 Thursday, falling to the 20s to lower 30s by Friday.
Lows next week in the 20s and with highs in the 30s and 40s.
