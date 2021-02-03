Winter weather advisories and winter storm watches cover much of Montana east of the divide for Thursday night and Friday.
This includes Great Falls, Lewistown, Helena, Bozeman and West Yellowstone. Snowfall of 12 to 18 inches at Kings Hill Pass. 6 to 12 inches at many of the passes, with 1 to 6 inches in the lower elevations. Outside of the advisories, accumulations are likely in the valleys west of the divide, including Missoula and Kalispell. Arctic air has moved into central and eastern Montana.
A wind chill advisory tonight for far northeast Montana east and north of Glasgow where wind chills will drop to 20 below zero. An arctic cold front has moved into central Montana. It will stall, then retreat northeast, allowing milder air to move back through the state for Thursday.
A stronger arctic front will then move into the central and eastern Montana, bringing even colder air to the state. While all areas will be colder Friday and this weekend, the true coldest arctic air will be east of the divide Friday through the weekend.
Scattered snow tonight statewide and in the west Thursday. Heavier and more widespread snow Thursday night and Friday across western and central Montana, with accumulations likely. Lingering snow into Saturday.
Drier next week. Lows tonight single digits northeast, 10s and 20s central with 20s western valleys. Highs Thursday in the 20s northeast, with 30s to lower 40s central and west. Highs will drop to the single digits northeast, 10s central and 20s west by Saturday. Lows dropping to the 10s below zero northeast by Saturday, with single digits below zero central and single digits and 10s west.
