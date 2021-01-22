The weekend is looking good, with dry and seasonally cold conditions across Montana. We should have partly to mostly sunny days. Lows in the single digits and 10s with highs in the 20s and 30s.
High pressure will dominate Montana's weather through the weekend and beyond. The main storm track will stay south of the state.
Very uniform temperatures across the state through the seven-day forecast. Highs in the 20s and 30s with lows in the single digits and 10s.
