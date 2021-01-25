Temperatures are cold across Montana this Monday night. A wind chill advisory until 11 am Tuesday for far northeast Montana, including Wolf Point and Plentywood. Wind chills down to 25 below zero.
Actual lows statewide will be in the single digits and 10s.
The main storm track will stay south of Montana this week.
West Yellowstone has a good chance of accumulating snow by the middle and latter parts of the week with accumulations in the mountains.
The heaviest snow will stay south of the state. Otherwise, variable cloudiness. Some fog and a few flurries across central Montana through Tuesday.
Cold Tuesday with highs in the upper 10s to near 30. Highs will rise to the 30s Wednesday and the 30s and 40s by the end of the week and weekend. Lows will rise to the 10s and 20s by late week.