WIND CHILL ADVISORY until 11 am Wednesday for northeast Montana, including Glasgow, Plentywood and Culbertson. Wind chills down to 25 below zero.
A cold night tonight with lows in the single digits to lower 10s. After a cold night, a Pacific storm system will move into western Montana on Wednesday. It will bring light snow to northwest Montana, with one to three inches from Kalispell north to the border.
Generally, areas north of Highway #2. Heavier snow will also develop along the Idaho border from Monida Pass to West Yellowstone. Periodic snow through Friday. Snowfall may exceed a foot in the mountains.
Another chance of snow across parts of southwest and west central Montana on Friday. Milder weather is expected through the week and weekend. Highs in the 20s northeast to the 30s elsewhere on Wednesday.
Highs will warm to the 30s and 40s the rest of the week and weekend. The mildest weather will be in the Great Falls and Helena areas. Lows warming from the single digits and 10s to the 10s and 20s.
