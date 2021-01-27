There continues to be a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through Thursday, for the Idaho border south of Dillon and Bozeman. It includes Monida, Targhee and Raynolds Passes along with Big Sky and West Yellowstone.
Elsewhere, some lingering light snow across northwest Montana. Temperatures will drop from the 20s and 30s to the 10s and 20s for lows. A steady stream of Pacific moisture will bring periodic snow the area from Monida Pass to West Yellowstone. Additional accumulations are likely. By Friday, more than a foot will have fallen in the higher elevations with 6 to 12 inches at Monida Pass and West Yellowstone, with locally higher amounts.
After lingering light snow elsewhere in Montana, most areas will be dry into Thursday.
Another surge of moisture will bring a chance of snow or a mix to western Montana, including Missoula and Kalispell, Thursday night and Friday. A mix is possible east of the divide around Great Falls, but it's expected to be quite light. Drier weather is expected this weekend.
Models indicate a possible major storm early next week followed by colder weather. A slow rise in temperatures is expected through early next week.
Lows in the 10s to lower 20s. Highs in the 30s to lower 40s in Missoula, Kalispell, Bozeman, Lewistown and Helena. Well into the 40s in Great Falls. Highs will warm from the 20s to the 30s in the Glasgow area.
