Temperatures have been relatively mild today and this evening across Montana. Lingering snow in the West Yellowstone and Monida Pass areas with rain and snow developing across northwest Montana north of Missoula to Kalispell.
Lows will be in the 20s and 30s. A continuous stream of Pacific moisture will keep the weather across Montana unsettled through Friday.
There will be a chance of mountain snow with a mix in the valleys of western Montana. Some precipitation will then move across the state Friday. However, amounts will be light. Snowfall of two to four inches in the mountains, a trace to an inch in the western valleys with only trace amounts in central and eastern Montana.
Dry and relatively mild this weekend and Monday. A chance of snow Tuesday. Turning colder Wednesday. This will mark the beginning of a major weather pattern change to much colder weather that will last through mid-February.
Lows in the 20s and 30s, cooling to the 10s and 20s next week with possible sub-zero lows by next weekend. Highs in the 30s and 40s through Monday, with lowers 50s around Great Falls on Monday. Highs will drop to the 20s and 30s Wednesday and even colder by Friday and next weekend.
