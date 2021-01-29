A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 5 am from Monida Pass to West Yellowstone and Big Sky, including Targhee and Raynolds Passes. Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches with up to 5 inches in the highest elevations.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from midnight to 9 am Saturday, for Dawson and Prairie Counties in east central Montana, including Glendive. Very light freezing rain will be possible.
A look to the weekend shows dry Saturday with a chance of snow showers northwest on Sunday. Mild with highs in the 30s and 40s. More Pacific moisture is crossing Montana.
Light snow from the Bitterroot Valley into central Montana will move into the eastern areas of the state. Low elevation accumulations will be light, with a trace to one inch. Dry Saturday.
Rain and snow may form again Sunday across northwest Montana as another weak weather system moves into the area.
Models are not agreeing with next week, but there is a chance of snow mid-week. The milder than normal weather will continue with lows in the upper 10s and 20s, with some lower 30s. Highs in the 30s and 40s. Milder Monday with highs in the 40s and even lower 50s in Great Falls. Colder weather mid-week with highs cooling to the 20s and 30s. Further cooling with arctic air by next weekend.
