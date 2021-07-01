Temperatures late today were in the 90s to around 100 across Montana.
Excessive heat warnings through the evening for far northwest Montana and through Saturday for eastern Montana.
A heat advisory through the evening for the Missoula, Bitterroot, Mission and Flathead Valleys.
A heat advisory for central and north-central Montana, including Great Falls and Lewistown.
Mid and upper-level monsoon moisture has moved into areas along and south of I-90.
A few evening showers and storms, bringing lightning and gusty winds. High pressure is moving east of the region and it will gradually weaken.
The hot weather continues, although across western Montana it won't be quite as hot as it has been this week.
Eastern Montana will have hotter temperatures through Saturday, then highs will drop Sunday through next week, but remain quite hot.
Monsoon moisture will bring a chance of a few afternoon showers and storms through Saturday. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies.
The drought is extreme in eastern Montana back to Lewistown, and severe into southwest Montana.
Lows in the 50s and 60s, although around 70 northeast, but falling there by the weekend.
Highs in the 90s west and central Friday and Saturday to the lower 100s northeast.
All areas will have highs in the 90s Sunday through most of next week, although it may get hotter again the latter part of next week.
Highs will drop to the upper 80s in the Butte area.