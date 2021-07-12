Smoke is thick across parts of western Montana.
An air quality alert for west central and southwest Montana until 9 am Tuesday, including Missoula, Ravalli, Sanders, Mineral, Granite, Silver Bow, Deer Lodge and Beaverhead Counties.
The visibility may improve temporarily in places such as Missoula by Tuesday, but the smoke should continue to be a factor in the Bitterroot Valley.
Air stagnation continues to be a problem across western Montana with smoke and haze.
A storm system will move across the state late tonight and Tuesday.
It will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with the best chance in central Montana where beneficial rain is possible.
Once it moves out of the state, a very dry and hotter weather pattern will develop statewide.
Lows in the 50s and 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s central Montana on Tuesday, with 80s to lower 90s northeast and western areas.
Highs will remain in the 90s in Missoula through the weekend.
If this occurs, the 21st consecutive day on Saturday will be a new record.
Highs will warm from the upper 80s into the 90s central and east late this week, and then the 90s to lower 100s statewide by early next week.