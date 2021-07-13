There is a lot of smoke across western Montana.
An air quality alert continues until 9 am Wednesday for far western Montana, including Missoula, Hamilton, Thompson Falls and Libby.
There are a lot of smoke particulates in the air.
It is unhealthy in some areas.
A weak storm system is moving across central and eastern Montana.
It will bring a few more showers and thunderstorms to the eastern half of the state this evening then clear or clearing statewide.
High pressure strengthens across the northern Rockies and plains through the rest of the week.
That means hotter temperatures with the drought worsening across the state.
Lows in the 50s and 60s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s through Saturday, warming to the 90s to lower 100s early next week.