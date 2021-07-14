We are looking at increased fire danger and hotter temperatures across Montana in the days to come.
A fire weather warning Thursday for the Lolo, Helena, Beaverhead and Deer Lodge National Forests in west central and southwest Montana.
Winds gusting up to 30 mph, humidity levels of ten to twenty percent and hot temperatures will bring extreme fire danger.
There will also be a chance of isolated dry storms with lightning.
The outlook is not good for Montana as the drought worsens across the state.
A building ridge of high pressure will bring increasing temperatures to the region.
There will be enough mid and upper moisture to bring the threat of isolated thunderstorms Thursday, producing little rain and possibly dangerous lightning strikes.
Hot and dry from Friday through next week and beyond.
Lows in the 50s and 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s and 90s Thursday and the 90s to lower 100s Friday through next week.
Some places like Glasgow may heat to the mid 100s next week.