Extreme fire danger exists across Montana.
There is a fire weather warning until 9 p.m. for the Lolo, Helena, Lewis & Clark, Beaverhead and Deer Lodge National Forest.
Winds gusting to 30 mph, dry lightning, very dry and hot air will bring the fire danger.
Temperatures falling this evening from the 90s back to the 80s.
Monsoon moisture will slowly move north into Montana.
A few mainly dry showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening and again Friday afternoon.
Very little rain will reach the ground with lightning being the fire danger.
There may be an even better chance by next week.
Otherwise, high pressure will strengthen through next week.
That means a heat wave will ensue and record or near record heat will occur through next week.
Lows in the 50s and 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s and 90s Friday, with 90s and lower 100s this weekend through next week.
The best chance of triple digit heat will be early next week.
Some areas such as Glasgow will have daily highs in the lower 100s the next ten days.
The extended beyond the seven day forecast is rather bleak, with above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation.