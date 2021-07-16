Heyka's Highs & Lows

An air quality alert for parts of western and central Montana, including the Missoula, Helena, Great Falls and Bozeman areas.

Smoke particulates are limiting visibility.

A heat advisory Sunday through Tuesday for central Montana, including the Great Falls and Bozeman areas where temperatures will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s.

An excessive heat warning Saturday through Wednesday for central and eastern Montana, including Lewistown, Glasgow and Jordan.

Highs 100 to 106. High pressure will strengthen through next week, bringing another heat wave to the station.

Smoke across western Montana may hold temperatures down. Monsoon moisture will move into the region next week.

Some has now, with evening isolated thunderstorms over southwest Montana.

There will be a better chance next week.

Lows in the 50s and 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s in Butte, with 90s and 100s elsewhere through next week.

