The drought is severe to extreme across southern and eastern Montana with moderate drought conditions across parts of western Montana.
A fire weather warning until midnight across most of the state.
Dry and wet thunderstorms will bring lightning and extreme fire danger to western and parts of central Montana with very hot, dry and breezy conditions will bring extreme fire danger to south central and eastern Montana, including the Billings area.
An air quality alert through early Tuesday for central and western Montana, including the Missoula and Great Falls areas due to smoke and limited visibility.
Monsoon moisture has made its way into Montana and will bring a chance of both wet and dry thunderstorms to central and western Montana through the evening and for central and eastern areas on Tuesday.
We will have a better chance of the rain reaching the ground Tuesday and Wednesday.
A cold front will usher drier air into the region late this week but temperatures will not cool much behind the front.
Central and eastern Montana will continue to have very hot weather with an excessive heat warning through Thursday, including the Billings, Lewistown, Glendive and Glasgow areas.
A heat advisory for south central Montana, including Livingston.
Lows in the 50s and 60s, although lower 70s across parts of eastern Montana.
Highs in the 80s in places such as Kalispell, West Yellowstone and Butte, the 90s in Missoula with 90s to lower 100s in Billings, Great Falls, Lewistown and Glasgow.