The heat advisory for central and north-central Montana will expire this evening.
An excessive heat warning continues through Saturday for northeast Montana around Glasgow.
A quick look at the holiday weekend and Monday indicates hot weather, with the hottest across eastern Montana.
Only a chance for a few thunderstorms. High pressure is dominating Montana's weather, although the ridge flattens this weekend.
That means, after another very hot day across the east and hot elsewhere, temperatures may drop some but remain above normal.
There will be enough moisture in the atmosphere where there could be a few isolated thunderstorms each afternoon through Monday.
However, overall it will be hot and dry.
Lows in the 50s and 60s. Highs in the 90s west and the 100s east Saturday, the 90s Sunday, then the upper 80s and 90s next week.