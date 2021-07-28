Air quality alert through early Thursday for most of Montana, including Missoula, Great Falls, Helena, Butte, Bozeman and Lewistown.
Smoke particulates are high and some of the air is unhealthy.
Temperatures will drop through the 80s this evening with the best chance of showers and thunderstorms across southwest areas of the state.
High pressure is dominating most of the country, including Montana.
On the back side of it, a moist monsoonal southerly flow will transport moisture into the state.
A few showers and thunderstorms this evening, mainly across southwest and parts of central Montana.
A better chance on Thursday across most of the state. Still a chance on Friday.
However, the best chance of widespread and beneficial rain will be Sunday and Montana of next week with temperatures turning a little cooler. Lows in the 50s and 60s through the period.
Highs in the 80s across southwest Montana Thursday with 90s elsewhere.
More of the same to end the week. Not as hot next week with highs dropping to the upper 70s and 80s.